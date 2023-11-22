Rep. Terri Sewell visits Choctaw County during her ‘Congress in your Community’ tour.

PENNINGTON, Ala. (WTOK) - One Alabama congress member was in Choctaw County to speak with community members on Tuesday.

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell made a stop in Pennington, Alabama for the Choctaw County Town Hall during her ‘Congress in your Community’ tour.

During her tour, she is set to visit 14 counties in Alabama’s seventh congressional district.

In our viewing area, those counties include Choctaw, Sumter, Marengo, and Clarke counties.

Sewell shares a plan to get funding for a community center in Pennington.

“Well, first of all, it’s just great to be here in Pennington in Choctaw County. As you know, I do a “Congress in your Community” tour through all of my counties, and it’s just been a pleasure to be here in Pennington and also to fight for Pennington to get some resources for a multi-purpose facility. In our 2024 asks, it’s one of the local projects and I hope to get funded. Of course, we’ve got to pass the budget in order to get it there, but I am committed to trying to make sure that we spread the love in our district and not leave behind our rural communities. And so, an opportunity to have a multi-purpose facility for a community like Pennington would be a game changer and truly transformative and we hope we can deliver on that,” said Rep. Sewell.

Pennington Mayor Edward Manuel said he appreciates her dedication to people in rural communities.

“We were excited to have Congresswoman Terri Sewell here with us today because She does a lot for the municipalities, the county, and the state of Alabama as a whole, but she still takes her time to come around and visit us. What I like about it, you know, she tried to meet the people’s needs,” said Mayor Manuel.

Samuel Davis, a local pastor, explains how beneficial meeting and talking with the congresswoman is for the community.

“Somebody can connect to, you know, and understand. So, it’s really helpful and it makes you feel to be a part of something when you know you got somebody that’s fighting for you or going to bat for you, amen, so it’s good for to come down and connect with us and we can relate and to have a face-to-face conversation and you know, it’s just a wonderful thing,” said Davis.

Sewell also talked about some funding being given to the Thomasville Regional Medical Center in Clarke County, Alabama.

“So, I’m looking forward to being in Thomasville and presenting a $1 million check to the Thomasville Hospital. It will be used for equipment. This was actually funded in our 2023 budget and which we know passed and so I’ve been making my way around our district to actually do these local projects so we were able to get funding for,” said Congresswoman Sewell.

Congresswoman Sewell said over the next five years 5.2 billion dollars will go towards road improvements and 732 million dollars will be set aside for water and sewer improvements. She also said 100 million dollars will be allocated to the expansion of broadband internet.

Also in west Alabama, Sewell secured 7.9 million dollars for Stillman College in Tuscaloosa as a part of the 2023 budget for local projects.

Congresswoman Sewell said 42.8 million dollars was allocated in the 2023 bullet for local projects.

