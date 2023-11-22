Salvation Army vehicles intentionally damaged in Jackson; kettle operations temporarily paused

By Quentin Smith and WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Salvation Army vehicles were intentionally targeted in Jackson, leaving them “out of commission” and causing a temporary pause on kettle operations in the city.

According to The Salvation Army, the incident happened between 1:45 and 3:45 Wednesday morning, when unknown individuals cut through the perimeter fence at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Presto Lane.

In all, suspects damaged three vehicles, removing their exhaust and catalytic converters. The vehicles are in the repair shop now.

The organization is now temporarily pausing its kettle operations.

In a statement, the Salvation Army wrote, “Despite this setback, The Salvation Army remains undeterred and is calling upon the resilience and goodwill of the community to join us in turning this misfortune into an opportunity for unity and generosity. The Grinch may have tried to steal our Christmas joy, but we believe that, together, we can overcome this challenge and ensure a festive season for all.”

For more information on how you can support The Salvation Army, you can visit www.salvationarmyjackson.org or call (601) 982 – 4881.

