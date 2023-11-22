Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. The FDA is screening imports of cinnamon from multiple countries for toxic lead contamination after growing reports of children who were sickened after eating pouches of applesauce and apple puree. Cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in recalled pouches of applesauce puree linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states, the FDA said Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.(AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More children were apparently sickened by apple puree pouches recently recalled due to dangerous lead contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The agency has received 52 reports of elevated lead levels among children who reportedly consumed the products, which is up from 34 cases reported last week. The reports span 22 states and involve children between the ages of 1 to 4, according to the FDA’s online update on the investigation.

The pouches were marketed to parents and children under three brands: WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. They were sold by national grocery chains, including Dollar Tree, and online retailers such as Amazon.

The FDA said it is still working with Dollar Tree to get the recalled products off of shelves in several states.

“This product should not be available for sale and consumers should not purchase or consume this product,” the agency said.

Parents should dispose of the pouches by emptying the contents into the trash and discarding the packaging, the agency said.

The FDA said Wednesday it is investigating the source of the contamination in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency previously said cinnamon imported from a manufacturer in Ecuador was the “likely source” of the lead contamination.

Lead exposure can lead to serious learning and behavior problems. Heavy metals like lead can get into food products from soil, air, water or industrial processes, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

There’s no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most. The affected children’s blood lead levels ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calloway was wanted for two felony counts of embezzlement in Leake County, and had an active...
Neshoba County Sheriff: Felony embezzlement suspect in custody
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore announced Tuesday that Deputy Greg Campbell has been charged...
Kemper Co. Deputy charged in alleged prison contraband scheme
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
UPDATE: New information from officials

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13,...
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas call a truce to free hostages in swap for prisoners, and allow more aid into Gaza
Gale Livingstone decided to become a farmer after she was in a car accident.
Woman leaves her white-collar job to become first-generation farmer
Temple Theatre Celebrates 100 Years
Temple Theatre Celebrates 100 Years in Meridian