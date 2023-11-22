Team of the Week: Union Yellowjackets Football

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Union Yellowjackets Football Team.

The Yellowjackets have had an impressive season, as they are 12-1 on the year, and they are just one win away from a State Championship berth in Class 2A.

If Union wins their North State Championship matchup against Charleston on Friday night, they will make the State Championship!

Congratulations to the Yellowjackets on an excellent season thus far, and congratulations on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

