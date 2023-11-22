Temple Theatre Celebrates 100 Years in Meridian

Temple Theatre Celebrates 100 Years
Temple Theatre Celebrates 100 Years(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Meridian landmark was celebrated Wednesday for being the centerpiece of entertainment in the Queen City for a century. 100 years ago today, the cornerstone was laid at the Temple Theatre and it quickly became one of the grandest showplaces in Mississippi and the Southeast.

The Temple has played host to countless performing legends on its stage and has never closed during its 100-year run.

Unlike most theaters, it’s a non-profit, and longtime promoter Ken Rainey says that needs to change.

“An individual, and I love Roger Smith, but this theater needs to be in a foundation that is dedicated to the city of Meridian and the county of Lauderdale,” said Rainey. “It’s the most valuable building that we have in this town, and I wish that we could get the non-profits in this town to get together and make them know how important this building is.”

You can make a 100 percent tax deductible donation to the Endowment Fund for the Temple Theatre.

