Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th, but we’re monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic. It’s currently affiliated with a frontal boundary, but forecast models seem to be in agreement that an area of low pressure could break away from the boundary... and gradually gain tropical characteristics. Regardless of the outcome, it’s not a threat to the United States.

It has been an active season with 19 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. There are two names left on this year’s list of names: Vince and Whitney

