Gameday Preview: Egg Bowl 2023

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The 12th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels travel to Starkville for the 120th edition of the Egg Bowl, with much on the line for both teams.

NOTES:

With a win, the Ole Miss Rebels would secure a 10-win season, and improve their chances of making a New Year’s Six Bowl.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs need a win if they want to keep their streak of Bowl games alive, which stands at 13 straight seasons of appearing in a Bowl Game.

THOUGHTS:

“Everyone knows the saying, ‘Throw it all out the window, ‘cause none of it matters in a rivalry game.’ That’s certainly the case with this game, this year. I truly have no idea what to expect.

On the Mississippi State side of things, will Interim Head Coach, Greg Knox, let Will Rogers and the Bulldogs offense, capable of putting up big numbers, loose? Or, will he try to slow things down and make this a knockdown drag-out fight between the trenches? I anticipate somewhere between the middle. Mississippi State needs to be aggressive on offense, so they don’t fall behind and amass an insurmountable deficit.

On the Ole Miss side of things. I anticipate Lane Kiffin being aggressive early, so he can try and take the crowd out of it. Look for him to his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, in a nice rhythm early, and look for him to get his two running backs the ball out in space, as the Bulldogs have excellent run stoppers up the middle in Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson.” - Patrick Talbot

“The Rebels will look to avenge what Mississippi State was able to do in Oxford last year, while setting the path to a January 1st Bowl Game.

Getting to a quick start on offense and trying to build a lead early will be important for Ole Miss to keep the crowd from being too much of a factor. Jaxson Dart has the ability to pick a part a defense to find open receivers, and of course has great mobility. I think attacking State through the air will work in the Rebels favor. Up-tempo, quick, explosive plays to keep the chains moving can be deflating to the home team’s defense.

As for the home team, making sure that doesn’t happen will require explosives of their own. Will Rogers was able to connect with Woody Marks on a 15-yard pass for a touchdown that helped get things moving in the second half vs. Southern Miss. How Will Rogers will be deployed in his final home game at Mississippi State will be interesting to keep an eye on.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Davis Wade Stadium

Game Time: 6:30 PM

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 54.5

Line: MISS -10.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Ole Miss Wins 27-24

Eve: Ole Miss wins 32-21

