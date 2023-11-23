Give thanks for calm weather this Thanksgiving

No storms, but it'll be unseasonably cool
No storms, but it'll be unseasonably cool(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our “fair weather friend” High pressure will have an influence on our weather for Thanksgiving. So, we’re looking at rather quiet conditions for the holiday. However, cooler air is settling in behind a cold front that recently passed by. So, plan for a cold start to the holiday with upper 30s... and afternoon highs will hover around 60 degrees.

Typically, high pressure areas bring lots of sunshine, but this won’t be the case in our area for Thanksgiving. Cloudier conditions are expected due to clouds moving in ahead of an upper-level disturbance that’ll cross our area. As this upper disturbance moves across, it’ll help squeeze out some spotty light showers in our area Thanksgiving night into the predawn hours on Black Friday (10PM - 4AM). These showers won’t amount to much, and some of you may not receive any rain. However, a few showers are possible while many of you sleep Thanksgiving night.

By sunrise on Black Friday, clouds will blanket the sky and temps will be in the low-mid 40s. As the day goes on, expect decrease clouds with highs eventually reaching the low 60s. So, the weather look cooperative for a day of shopping.

The weekend brings a nice Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 60s, but temps fall below the average for Sunday as we get behind a cold front that’ll cross Sunday morning. This system will bring our next good chance for showers, so carry the umbrella for the last day of the weekend.

Temps remain unseasonably cool as we get ready to wrap up the month of November.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calloway was wanted for two felony counts of embezzlement in Leake County, and had an active...
Neshoba County Sheriff: Felony embezzlement suspect in custody
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore announced Tuesday that Deputy Greg Campbell has been charged...
Kemper Co. Deputy charged in alleged prison contraband scheme
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
William Noah Jenkins
Mother of William Noah Jenkins disputes information given to News 11
Police shared surveillance images and asked for the public’s help in identifying possible...
Meridian Police need public’s help to ID possible shoplifters

Latest News

Below average temps
Cool and windy for Wednesday
We're watching the Atlantic Ocean for possible development
Tracking the Tropics
This including some cold mornings...
Cooler than average temps leading up to Thanksgiving
Storms will continue to push east, and we will start to clear up so there is a slight chance...
Clear and cool weather ahead of us