Give thanks for calm weather this Thanksgiving

Our “fair weather friend” High pressure will have an influence on our weather for Thanksgiving. So, we’re looking at rather quiet conditions for the holiday. However, cooler air is settling in behind a cold front that recently passed by. So, plan for a cold start to the holiday with upper 30s... and afternoon highs will hover around 60 degrees.

Typically, high pressure areas bring lots of sunshine, but this won’t be the case in our area for Thanksgiving. Cloudier conditions are expected due to clouds moving in ahead of an upper-level disturbance that’ll cross our area. As this upper disturbance moves across, it’ll help squeeze out some spotty light showers in our area Thanksgiving night into the predawn hours on Black Friday (10PM - 4AM). These showers won’t amount to much, and some of you may not receive any rain. However, a few showers are possible while many of you sleep Thanksgiving night.

By sunrise on Black Friday, clouds will blanket the sky and temps will be in the low-mid 40s. As the day goes on, expect decrease clouds with highs eventually reaching the low 60s. So, the weather look cooperative for a day of shopping.

The weekend brings a nice Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 60s, but temps fall below the average for Sunday as we get behind a cold front that’ll cross Sunday morning. This system will bring our next good chance for showers, so carry the umbrella for the last day of the weekend.

Temps remain unseasonably cool as we get ready to wrap up the month of November.

