Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department warn of a scam caller

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a post made on the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page a scammer is calling people claiming to be with the sheriff’s department.

The call may come from a 601 area code phone number.

The caller is claiming to be from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office, calling about things such as old fines, paying a bond, or not showing up for court.

The scammer is saying if you don’t give a payment over the phone you will be arrested.

LCSD says if you get a call like this, it is not the sheriff’s department.

They advise you just to hang up.

