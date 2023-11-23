Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department warn of a scam caller
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a post made on the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page a scammer is calling people claiming to be with the sheriff’s department.
The call may come from a 601 area code phone number.
The caller is claiming to be from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office, calling about things such as old fines, paying a bond, or not showing up for court.
The scammer is saying if you don’t give a payment over the phone you will be arrested.
LCSD says if you get a call like this, it is not the sheriff’s department.
They advise you just to hang up.
