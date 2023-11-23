“Legacy of Local” 70th Anniversary Special air dates

WTOK-TV "Legacy of Local" 70th anniversary logo
WTOK-TV "Legacy of Local" 70th anniversary logo(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is celebrating 70 years and to honor the history of the station, News 11 will be airing “Legacy of Local” many times.

Air dates, times, and channels for “Legacy of Local”:

November 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. on WTOK

November 24, 2023, at 6 a.m. on WTOK

November 24, 2023, at 8 a.m. on My-TOK2

If you happen to miss any of these air dates, the special will be on our website in the near future.

