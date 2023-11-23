Pet safety for the holiday season

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Families nationwide are getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday and with all of the great stuff at the table this year, you should be careful about what you give your pets.

Chocolate isn’t the only thing you should keep out of reach of your dog and there are many things that will be served this thanksgiving that many other animals should not eat as well.

Doctor Misty McNeil, veterinarian at Till-Newell, says that animals are different, and many have specific food allergies so you should have a conversation with your veterinarian about safe foods for your pet.

She says your safest bet might be to just stick to dog food.

“Well, there’s a lot of food that can be toxic to animals and a lot of foods that are really common for people can be highly toxic. So dogs never need anything with onions or garlic. Grapes and raisins are also toxic to dogs. Chocolate is another toxic component that we see that dogs can ingest. And one other very toxic thing that dogs can ingest is xylitol, which is an artificial sweetener that is used in certain. Aspects of cooking, but you should always be aware of it because it is highly toxic to dogs.” stated Dr. McNeil.

Food isn’t all you need to be careful about.

Dr. McNeil wants pet owners to be more aware of their pets when traveling with them this holiday season.

Keep them out of reach of climbable decorations such Christmas trees and monitor them around new animals.

Dr. McNeil says to remember that just because you and the other pet owner are friends, doesn’t mean the pets will get along too.

Dr. McNeil suggests lean meats or vegetables if you want to give your four-legged family member something from the table and that if you suspect your animal has ingested anything toxic to them you should contact a veterinarian.

