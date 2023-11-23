Suspect sought in Dothan teen’s Thanksgiving Eve murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police suspect Julius Ralph Brown, who records show is on the run from drug charges, of murder in the death of a Dothan man.

During a brief Thanksgiving Day news conference, the head Dothan detective named Brown as the person who investigators believe shot 19-year-old Antwan Shonquez Register.

Register died along Richland Road in Dothan late Wednesday, Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told reporters.

Julius Ralph Brown (pictured) is suspected as the person who investigators believe shot 19-year-old Antwan Shonquez Register in a late-night Thanksgiving Eve shooting in Dothan. (Dothan Police Department)

“We have a couple of speculations about motive, but that is to be determined,” Hall said.

According to court records, Brown, 23, failed to show up for his arraignment on drug charges last month, and Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton issued an arrest warrant.

When captured and pending interrogation, police will charge Brown with murder.

“Today is a day where families come together around the table over a feast while they give thanks for the many blessings that they have. Today there is a family that is not able to do that, instead they are mourning the loss of a loved one due to such a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided easily,” Hall said.

