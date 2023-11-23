Thanksgiving brings cloudy skies and chilly temps

Clouds bring no rain
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thanksgiving! It is time to enjoy your family and friends, but it was a very cold start to the morning. Temperatures will stay fairly chilly through the morning. Highs will warm into the upper 50s for the afternoon and cloudy skies will be the view.

A very small chance of rain possible late tonight into Friday morning with also the chance for patchy fog. No worries for your shopping plans tomorrow the rain will clear and partly cloudy skies will return. Temps do remain below the average, so keep a jacket or sweater on hand. Have a happy and blessed Thanksgiving.

