What you should know before hitting the road or the sky

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It’s that time of year again when state highways and interstates will be busy.

That’s why MHP wants to make sure drivers are aware of the rules of the road.

“That we just stress those small things that drivers normally forget, make sure you get enough rest if you’re going to travel, don’t travel. If you’re drowsy, make sure you don’t drink or take anything that would impair your ability to operate your vehicles. Make sure you buckle up, make sure your children are buckled up. Make sure your cell phones you put those down. Don’t try to operate your cell phones as you drive and reduce your speeds,” said MHP Sgt. Jameka Moore.

Air travel will also be very busy, with AAA predicting over 4.7 million people flying.

Meridian Airport Authority President Tom Williams says prepare for possible delays especially at larger airports.

“I think the number one thing going to a bigger airport is going to be to be there at least two hours before your flight time, expect longer lines and a lot more. People and be patient. Just expect that there may be delays and you’re getting upset isn’t going to change that. Just be patient. Work with the airline, and they’ll take care of you,” said Williams.

If you are flying to your holiday destination, MHP says it’s best to know the roadways you will be traveling upon arrival.

“Also, as you travel, map your route, you know be familiar with the area that you plan to travel. If there’s construction, things like that, be prepared to wait a little longer. You know, during those those those areas that you may pass through where there’s constructions be safe traveling through those areas.

During the Thanksgiving travel period of 2022, MHP investigated 212 crashes, six fatalities, and 43 injuries.

If you are in a wreck or notice a wreck, call MHP at star 47 (*47).

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.