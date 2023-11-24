1 dead, 6 injured from 2-vehicle head-on collision in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person died and six others were injured from a two-vehicle head-on collision in Jones County Thursday evening.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the deceased as a woman from Laurel in her 30s. Her name has not been released at this time.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sharon, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Sharon-Sandersville Road just west of I-59 just before 5:30 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters found a four-door Nissan Sedan resting in the westbound lane but facing east and a Dodge minivan off the roadway on the eastbound lane and debris all over the road.

Bumgardner said there were a total of seven individuals involved. This included: one fatality, four persons with what appeared to be critical injuries and two with what appeared to be moderate injuries.

At the time of the collision, the Nissan had five occupants, with four being pediatric, and the minivan had one adult and one pediatric occupant.

No other injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage.

Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to extricate the entrapped drivers of the vehicles.

Sharon Sandersville Road was completely shut down for about an hour and a half while emergency workers provided treatment to the occupants, extricated the two drivers and cleared the scene.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Sandersville Police Department were also on the scene.

EMServ Ambulance Service provided emergency medical treatment and transported the persons involved to the emergency department.

Rescue 7 also responded to the school in Sandersville where firefighters had established a landing zone.

