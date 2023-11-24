Black Friday shopping weather looks good

However, you'll need a jacket or thick sweater
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather will be cooperative for Black Friday shopping! Plan for rain-free conditions, but clouds will be a bit stubborn. So, expect a cloudier morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. Dress for a chilly morning with 40s, and the afternoon will be unseasonably cool with highs in the low 60s.

Clouds clear out for the start of your weekend, and this will allow for a colder Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s. So, dress warmly for your Saturday morning activities, but expect a seasonably cool afternoon with mid 60s.

Sunday, our next good chance for rain moves in affiliated with a cold front and area area of low pressure riding the Coast. Rain will move in to many spots through the morning...lasting into the evening. Rainfall estimates of an inch or less are expected. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. It’ll be warmest in the morning with temps near 60 degrees, then temps cool during the day as we get behind the cold front.

Next week, for the final days of November, expect some cold mornings (30s) and unseasonably cool afternoons (upper 50s-low 60s).

