Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian collects donations for ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tis the season for giving. The Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian is working to spread some holiday cheer.

The center is preparing ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’ for families in need.

These ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’ will include items for ages infant to five–years–old.

Sara Smith, the CPC Executive Director, encourages the community to pitch in to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.

“We have the Christmas Hope Boxes here at the CPC Meridian to support toddlers and families to encourage play, bonding, and fun experiences for the family. Some things that need to go in, the boxes are going to be things like sidewalk chalk, stacking stones, blocks, matching card games, and things like that bubbles that just create an opportunity for healthy play with parents and their children,” said Smith.

Monetary donations will also be accepted as well.

The deadline to donate is Friday, December 8.

Donations Accepted for Christmas Hope Boxes :

Items to Improve Bonding:

Family Devotional book

Bedtime story books

Crayons

Coloring Book

Small plush animal or doll

Flashcards: shapes, alphabet, matching, etc.

Large-piece puzzle (24ct.)

Bubbles

Sidewalk chalk

Small bouncy ball

Toys for Independent Play:

Large blocks

Large legos

Montessori toys

Stackable shapes or cups

Doodle Board

PlayDoh

Toy car/truck

Small container of farm or jungle animals

Baby/Toddler Hygiene:

Comb

Brush

Toothbrush or infant fingerbrush

Children’s flossers

Mild soap

Colorful bandages

Hand wipes

Small pack tissue

Lotion

Diaper rash ointment

Health & Wellness:

Healthy snack - lunch sized

Juice Box

Sensory bottle

Fidget toy

“MyPlate” healthy portions plate

Busy board

Indoor stepping stones

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.