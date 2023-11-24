Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian collects donations for ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tis the season for giving. The Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian is working to spread some holiday cheer.
The center is preparing ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’ for families in need.
These ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’ will include items for ages infant to five–years–old.
Sara Smith, the CPC Executive Director, encourages the community to pitch in to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
“We have the Christmas Hope Boxes here at the CPC Meridian to support toddlers and families to encourage play, bonding, and fun experiences for the family. Some things that need to go in, the boxes are going to be things like sidewalk chalk, stacking stones, blocks, matching card games, and things like that bubbles that just create an opportunity for healthy play with parents and their children,” said Smith.
Monetary donations will also be accepted as well.
The deadline to donate is Friday, December 8.
Donations Accepted for Christmas Hope Boxes:
Items to Improve Bonding:
- Family Devotional book
- Bedtime story books
- Crayons
- Coloring Book
- Small plush animal or doll
- Flashcards: shapes, alphabet, matching, etc.
- Large-piece puzzle (24ct.)
- Bubbles
- Sidewalk chalk
- Small bouncy ball
Toys for Independent Play:
- Large blocks
- Large legos
- Montessori toys
- Stackable shapes or cups
- Doodle Board
- PlayDoh
- Toy car/truck
- Small container of farm or jungle animals
Baby/Toddler Hygiene:
- Comb
- Brush
- Toothbrush or infant fingerbrush
- Children’s flossers
- Mild soap
- Colorful bandages
- Hand wipes
- Small pack tissue
- Lotion
- Diaper rash ointment
Health & Wellness:
- Healthy snack - lunch sized
- Juice Box
- Sensory bottle
- Fidget toy
- “MyPlate” healthy portions plate
- Busy board
- Indoor stepping stones
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.