Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian collects donations for ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’

Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian collects donations for ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’.
Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian collects donations for ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tis the season for giving. The Center for Pregnancy Choices of Meridian is working to spread some holiday cheer.

The center is preparing ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’ for families in need.

These ‘Christmas Hope Boxes’ will include items for ages infant to five–years–old.

Sara Smith, the CPC Executive Director, encourages the community to pitch in to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.

“We have the Christmas Hope Boxes here at the CPC Meridian to support toddlers and families to encourage play, bonding, and fun experiences for the family. Some things that need to go in, the boxes are going to be things like sidewalk chalk, stacking stones, blocks, matching card games, and things like that bubbles that just create an opportunity for healthy play with parents and their children,” said Smith.

Monetary donations will also be accepted as well.

The deadline to donate is Friday, December 8.

Donations Accepted for Christmas Hope Boxes:

Items to Improve Bonding:

  • Family Devotional book
  • Bedtime story books
  • Crayons
  • Coloring Book
  • Small plush animal or doll
  • Flashcards: shapes, alphabet, matching, etc.
  • Large-piece puzzle (24ct.)
  • Bubbles
  • Sidewalk chalk
  • Small bouncy ball

Toys for Independent Play:

  • Large blocks
  • Large legos
  • Montessori toys
  • Stackable shapes or cups
  • Doodle Board
  • PlayDoh
  • Toy car/truck
  • Small container of farm or jungle animals

Baby/Toddler Hygiene:

  • Comb
  • Brush
  • Toothbrush or infant fingerbrush
  • Children’s flossers
  • Mild soap
  • Colorful bandages
  • Hand wipes
  • Small pack tissue
  • Lotion
  • Diaper rash ointment

Health & Wellness:

  • Healthy snack - lunch sized
  • Juice Box
  • Sensory bottle
  • Fidget toy
  • “MyPlate” healthy portions plate
  • Busy board
  • Indoor stepping stones

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images and asked for the public’s help in identifying possible...
Meridian Police need public’s help to ID possible shoplifters
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
Mississippi parents arrested after 3-month-old son dies with ‘extensive injuries’
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Jenkins died after a motorcycle crash while running from a Meridian Police Department officer
UPDATE: New information from officials
Hyundai vehicle
Mississippians struggle to find car insurance

Latest News

Richard’s Disposal asking court to block Jackson’s latest trash-related RFP
Julius Ralph Brown (pictured) is suspected as the person who investigators believe shot...
Suspect sought in Dothan teen’s Thanksgiving Eve murder
Scam Calls
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department warns of a scam caller
Clouds bring no rain
Thanksgiving brings cloudy skies and chilly temps