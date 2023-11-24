Love’s Kitchen helps out on Thanksgiving

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thanksgiving is all about food and being around family. One Meridian organization is doing what it can to make sure people feel a little more love.

Every Thanksgiving Day many families across this nation do their best to set their tables and enjoy a feast to celebrate the holiday.

However, it’s not an easy task for everyone and Loves Kitchen knows that.

So, for the 40 plus years they’ve been doing what they can to help those families in need.

Fanni Johnson, Executive Director of Loves Kitchen, said that one of the best parts of serving the community on Thanksgiving is seeing the smiles on people’s faces and having the opportunity to give residents a “regular” Thanksgiving.

“We’re here because of the community and we do what we do because of the community. I’ve been here for almost 15 years. And it’s giving everybody who may not have somebody at home who can feed them, somebody they can fellowship with. It’s giving them a real thanksgiving. Something to be thankful for. We want the whole community to have something to be thankful for, and this community makes sure that everybody has something to be thankful for. When people get to eat, smile, and it’s like they’re at home, because some of them this is home to them especially when it comes to eating. So the fact that we can give them the same kind of meal that everybody has at home. It’s not different, it doesn’t matter today. If you’re homeless, if you’re the working poor, if you’re a senior citizen, or if you’re just somebody whose hard on you’re luck, you can get a real thanksgiving meal just like everybody else.” said Johnson.

From 11am to 12:30pm, Through many generous donations, Love’s Kitchen is able to provide people a full thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.

From turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, assorted cakes, sweet potato pie, and tea, Love’s kitchen provided meals that had everything a thanksgiving meal would need.

Sometimes the best part of thanksgiving isn’t counting all you’re thankful for, but giving someone else a reason to be thankful themselves.

Thanks to Love’s Kitchen and the people who donated, residents in need have something to be thankful for.

Love’s Kitchen is open to anyone in need, Monday – Friday, from 11am – 12:30pm.

