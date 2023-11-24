Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man overnight in Lauderdale County and the wounding of a deputy.

The victim in the original call was shot several times late Thursday or early Friday, according to Coroner Clayton Cobler. The call for service was made for 9417 Highway 495.

Later Friday morning, a Lauderdale County deputy was injured in a shooting as deputies encountered a possible suspect in the original case. A brief pursuit happened and then gunfire was exchanged and a deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin.

The suspect was arrested.

The investigation continues in this developing story.

