Richard’s Disposal asking court to block Jackson’s latest trash-related RFP

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal is again suing the city of Jackson.

This time, an attorney for the company is asking the court to block Jackson’s newest request for proposals and award the firm a temporary contract.

The notice of appeal was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

It comes about a week after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a new Request For Proposal, and a day after the city council directed the city’s legal department to seek a dismissal in Richard’s other suit. It claims that the mayor and the council did not follow state law and abused power in not only issuing the new RFP but also denying the company a long-term contract.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote rejects Richard’s claims, saying the mayor, not the council, has created the current situation.

“The attorneys for Richard’s seem to be doing the best they can to create a legal hairball out of the garbage situation,” he said. “Their attorneys portray them as victims of the city council. It is the administration that has acted outside the law and created the quagmire that now entangles city government.”

According to the 12-page filing, the company argues Jackson should not move forward with its latest RFP until the previous case is settled.

Richard’s filed its previous suit in April after the council refused to award the company a long-term waste-hauling contract.

According to the company’s attorney, requiring Richard’s to respond to the new request before that matter is resolved would be “arbitrary and capricious,” and “pose undue expenses and hardship” on the company.

A major provision in the November RFP states that any contract would be subject to the April lawsuit, and could be terminated if Richard’s is victorious.

Provision says contract in latest RFP could be subject to a lawsuit currently pending in Hinds County Circuit Court. (WLBT)

Richard’s also says the latest RFP should be canceled because it is materially the same as the 2021 document, and that Richard’s submitted the “most qualified” and least expensive response under it.

“The 2023 RFP asks for the same services that RDI offered and was accepted by the city under the 2021 RFP,” the suit states. “The city will not receive a lower price than that offered and accepted by the city under the 2021 RFP.”

A WLBT analysis shows several major differences between the two requests.

The 2023 document, for instance, only allows vendors to submit proposals for once and twice-weekly collections with carts. The previous RFP allowed vendors to submit proposals for collections with and without carts.

The suit also calls out the mayor and council for violating the terms of the previous RFP and state statute.

Provisions of the October 2021 document state that the city could not reach out to other vendors unless the most qualified firm walked away first.

According to the suit, Richard’s had not walked away in March of this year when Lumumba reached out to FCC Environmental Services and Waste Management to see if those firms would still be willing to honor their 2021 prices.

FCC, Waste Management, and Richard’s were the only three firms to respond to Jackson’s 2021 RFP. Just Richard’s agreed to honor the 2021 terms.

Meanwhile, Richard’s maintains the council refused to hire the company to force Lumumba to negotiate a contract with Waste Management, the firm preferred by some council members, and that the council is attempting to do the same by requiring a new RFP.

The council rejected bringing on Richard’s multiple times in the last two years, including in January, February, and March of 2022. In April 2022, the council twice denied entering into an emergency contract with the firm.

This spring, council members denied awarding Richard’s a second emergency contract, but eventually signed off on a new one-year deal after residents went without curbside collections for more than two weeks. That contract expires on March 31, 2024.

Lumumba issued a new RFP last week after the council ordered him to do so at a meeting earlier this month.

“The impetus for issuing this RFP is the legislative branch of government’s using its contract approval... to compel the executive to select and negotiate with Waste Management, its preferred contractor,” the suit states. “Such action by the council was arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of power, and otherwise contrary to the law and the Mississippi Constitution.”

