Arrangements finalized for former Carey leader, Dr. Tommy King

Arrangements have been finalized for William Carey University President Emeritus Tommy King,...
Arrangements have been finalized for William Carey University President Emeritus Tommy King, who passed away on Nov. 22.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Visitation and funeral arrangements have been finalized for William Carey University President Emeritus Dr. Tommy King.

King died on Nov. 22 at Forrest General Hospital/Asbury Hospice Center. He was 82.

King guided the university for more than 15 years. He oversaw explosive growth in student enrollment as well as expanded programming and infrastructure.

Visitation for King is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Columbia, with a funeral service to follow.

First Baptist Church is located at 900 High School Ave., Columbia.

Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of arrangements.

Read more on Dr. Tommy King here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded
Terrell Adam Melillo, the suspect in a deadly overnight shooting in Lauderdale County, also...
Suspect in LCSD custody after overnight shooting
Mississippi tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) celebrates as he crosses the goal line on a...
No. 12 Mississippi shuts down rival Mississippi State 17-7 to win Battle for the Golden Egg
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says
After surviving the fight of his life Eli Gold is back in the booth doing what he loves,...
Eli Gold, healthy and back in the booth

Latest News

Weekend Outlook: sun one day, rain the next
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 11/24/23
Shopper sorting through bin at Five and Below
Black Friday deals in Meridian
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency gives public fire safety tips during the holidays.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency gives public fire safety tips during the holidays
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open in Jones Park
Gulfport’s Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open