Black Friday deals in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Starting as early as 4 in the morning shoppers were out and about and diving headfirst into those black Friday deals.

With items flying off the shelves, by 8 a.m. many store racks were left empty.

News 11 spoke to shoppers who were out taking advantage of these savings.

When asked how she mustered the energy to get out the house this morning, shopper Katie Webb’s solution was simple. She said, “Red Bulls”.

“We spent about $200.00, and I was up here at 4:30 this morning. And you know that it opened the doors till 6:00, but it was good.” said Webb.

If you woke up too late this morning or just missed today’s Black Friday deals, there’s still time as shoppers have Cyber Monday to look forward to.

