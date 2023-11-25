Demopolis’s season comes to an end in round three of the AHSAA Playoff

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers hosted the Eufaula Tigers for round three of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Playoff. The Blue Tigers fell 20-17, after a hard tiger on tiger battle.

With just under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Demopolis fumbled the ball on the Eufaula 11 yard line, and the Red Tigers recovered. They kicked a field goal to take the 20-17 lead.

Demopolis had the momentum for most of the game. Things took a turn after Eufaula recorded a safety, which brought the score to 10-9 in favor of Demopolis.

Eufaula built momentum off of the safety. Quarterback Browning Anderson found Lekeveyunate Pugh for a touchdown to cap their next drive.

The Blue Tigers were able to able to extend their lead to 17 on their next drive, courtesy of a Keishawn Rowser 72-yard rushing touchdown.

The fumble was on their ensuing drive was too much to recover from, ultimately ending their season.

Demopolis finishes the season with a 10-3 overall record, and a third round playoff exit.

