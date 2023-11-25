Gameday Preview: Iron Bowl 2023

Auburn vs Alabama Iron Bowl
Auburn vs Alabama Iron Bowl(WTVY)
By Patrick Talbot and Eve Hernandez
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road, looking for their fourth win in a row over the Auburn Tigers.

NOTES:

The Alabama Crimson Tide have already secured their spot in the SEC Championship next weekend, but one last test remains in the regular season if Coach Saban and his team want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Auburn has already locked up their bowl game eligibility in Hugh Freeze’s first year as head coach.

THOUGHTS:

“We all know Nick Saban’s thoughts on Rat Poison and look-ahead spots when it comes to football games. I don’t anticipate that changing, especially when you consider the fact that it’s a rivalry game. Auburn would love nothing more than to ruin the Tide’s playoff chances, so I expect them to come out and throw the ’Kitchen Sink’ at Alabama. However, I don’t think the ‘Kitchen Sink’ will be enough. I think everything Alabama has been building in SEC play, will continue tomorrow afternoon.” - Patrick Talbot

“Although Jordan-Hare is a tough place to play, especially in this particular matchup, this is an Auburn team that let New Mexico State defeat them 31-10 at home just last week. Not to take anything away from NM State, but they do play in Conference USA. Yes, this is one of those rivalries where weird things happen. However, Alabama still has College Football Playoff aspirations. They know this is a must-win game, and I expect them to bring the house Saturday afternoon to make sure Peyton Thorne stays consistently under pressure and uncomfortable throughout the game. This Tigers team struggles enough to string drives together, but especially under pressure.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Game Time: 2:30 PM

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 47.5

Line: ALA -13.0

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Alabama wins 35-14

Eve: Alabama wins 32-17.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded
Police shared surveillance images and asked for the public’s help in identifying possible...
Meridian Police need public’s help to ID possible shoplifters
Terrell Adam Melillo, the suspect in a deadly overnight shooting in Lauderdale County, also...
Suspect in LCSD custody after overnight shooting
Scam Calls
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department warns of a scam caller
Mississippi tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) celebrates as he crosses the goal line on a...
No. 12 Mississippi shuts down rival Mississippi State 17-7 to win Battle for the Golden Egg

Latest News

Keishawn Rowser (#8) scores a 17-yard rushing touchdown vs. Eufaula.
Demopolis’s season comes to an end in round three of the AHSAA Playoff
FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game...
Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’
MSU quarterback expected to enter transfer portal, reports say
Mississippi tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) celebrates as he crosses the goal line on a...
No. 12 Mississippi shuts down rival Mississippi State 17-7 to win Battle for the Golden Egg