Gameday Preview: Iron Bowl 2023

AUBURN, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road, looking for their fourth win in a row over the Auburn Tigers.

NOTES:

The Alabama Crimson Tide have already secured their spot in the SEC Championship next weekend, but one last test remains in the regular season if Coach Saban and his team want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Auburn has already locked up their bowl game eligibility in Hugh Freeze’s first year as head coach.

THOUGHTS:

“We all know Nick Saban’s thoughts on Rat Poison and look-ahead spots when it comes to football games. I don’t anticipate that changing, especially when you consider the fact that it’s a rivalry game. Auburn would love nothing more than to ruin the Tide’s playoff chances, so I expect them to come out and throw the ’Kitchen Sink’ at Alabama. However, I don’t think the ‘Kitchen Sink’ will be enough. I think everything Alabama has been building in SEC play, will continue tomorrow afternoon.” - Patrick Talbot

“Although Jordan-Hare is a tough place to play, especially in this particular matchup, this is an Auburn team that let New Mexico State defeat them 31-10 at home just last week. Not to take anything away from NM State, but they do play in Conference USA. Yes, this is one of those rivalries where weird things happen. However, Alabama still has College Football Playoff aspirations. They know this is a must-win game, and I expect them to bring the house Saturday afternoon to make sure Peyton Thorne stays consistently under pressure and uncomfortable throughout the game. This Tigers team struggles enough to string drives together, but especially under pressure.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Game Time: 2:30 PM

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 47.5

Line: ALA -13.0

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Alabama wins 35-14

Eve: Alabama wins 32-17.

