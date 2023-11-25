Gulfport’s Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast kicks off its most magical show Friday in Jones Park.

Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival invites thousands to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.

Knighten Lyons, a 5-year-old battling leukemia, flipped on the main power switch to turn on the show.

Each year, the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wish of a child and includes them in the Harbor Lights Festival.

Thousands of visitors walk Jones Park year after year.

“It’s awesome. Everybody should come out and check it out,” said Thomas Hall.

Over 2.5 million lights dazzle the Gulf Coast skies. Reds, blues, greens, and pinks dance on the displays.

Santa’s village is stocked with gifts, souvenirs, hot chocolate stands, and Santa’s famous reindeer.

“We get to meet Santa, Rudolph, Dasher, and Prancer, and Blitzen,“ said Colt Owen.

Although it’s still November, it’s never too early to make out your wish list.

“We’re thinking about it, but we still haven’t decided. Princesses, Barbies and Elsas,” said Aleekay Tapp.

While some folks are new to the Winter Festival, others are crossing state lines to keep their tradition going.

“I myself like to decorate a lot so this is a great way to get me in the mood to go home and decorate. Anybody who’s looking for a great time, especially with family. Go ahead and stop by, very welcoming,” said Julien Mehruns.

It’s about family, it’s about fun. It’s really festive to watch all the lights to bring our family together. It’s much excitement just to see and experience it once again,” said Lisa and Alfread Balthacor.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!” said Colt Owens and Aleekay Tapp.

The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival runs until December 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each night.

Gates will be closed Christmas Eve and open Christmas Day.

