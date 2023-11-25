Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency gives public fire safety tips during the holidays.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Thanksgiving over, many people are getting into the Christmas spirit.

Most people start decorating their homes for Christmas.

The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency wants the public to keep their safety a top priority.

LEMA Deputy Director Greg Chatham said house fires happen more frequently during this time of year so they want to give the public some tips to follow when decorating for Christmas to keep you and your family safe.

This time of the year, people start putting up their Christmas lights. Be careful about overloading a circuit. It’s a fun time of the year, but it can be dangerous too, so just keep an eye out. You know when you’re hanging your Christmas lights, make sure you don’t have any naked places on electrical wires and just do good, kind of good home maintenance, good time to be checking on things,” said Chatham.

LEMA also urges the public to not overload powerstrips and to not leave candles unintended.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.