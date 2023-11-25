Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency gives public fire safety tips during the holidays

Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency gives public fire safety tips during the holidays.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency gives public fire safety tips during the holidays.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Thanksgiving over, many people are getting into the Christmas spirit.

Most people start decorating their homes for Christmas.

The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency wants the public to keep their safety a top priority.

LEMA Deputy Director Greg Chatham said house fires happen more frequently during this time of year so they want to give the public some tips to follow when decorating for Christmas to keep you and your family safe.

This time of the year, people start putting up their Christmas lights. Be careful about overloading a circuit. It’s a fun time of the year, but it can be dangerous too, so just keep an eye out. You know when you’re hanging your Christmas lights, make sure you don’t have any naked places on electrical wires and just do good, kind of good home maintenance, good time to be checking on things,” said Chatham.

LEMA also urges the public to not overload powerstrips and to not leave candles unintended.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man was shot and killed overnight at a house on Highway 495 in Lauderdale County.
Man shot and killed in Lauderdale County, deputy wounded
Police shared surveillance images and asked for the public’s help in identifying possible...
Meridian Police need public’s help to ID possible shoplifters
Scam Calls
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department warns of a scam caller
Mississippi tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) celebrates as he crosses the goal line on a...
No. 12 Mississippi shuts down rival Mississippi State 17-7 to win Battle for the Golden Egg
Egg Bowl 2019
Gameday Preview: Egg Bowl 2023

Latest News

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend
Weekend Outlook: sun one day, rain the next
FILE -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game...
Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees says his ‘right arm does not work’
MSU quarterback expected to enter transfer portal, reports say
Press Conference at Lauderdale County Sheriffs department