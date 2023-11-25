Rain is likely for Sunday

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Saturday! So far it has been a very nice weekend with a mix of sun and clouds over the area. Sunday does bring the next chance of rainfall as we start the day, luckily showers will taper off by the late afternoon leaving behind partly cloudy skies.

The updated drought monitor is showing some improvements, but the entire area still remains under a drought. Sunday rainfall totals are expected between a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

The cold front will not only bring rain, but high and low temperatures will drop well below the average for much of next week. Get your heavy coats ready as temperatures will fall below freezing starting Monday night. Stay safe and have a great week.

