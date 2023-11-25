Weekend Outlook: sun one day, rain the next

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weekend will be split with two completely different types of weather. Saturday will start cold (30s), but the overall day will be sun-filled and pleasant! Highs will be seasonably cool with upper 60s. So, if you have outdoor plans or more shopping to do, then the first day of the weekend will be very cooperative.

Sunday, however, will be completely opposite. An area of low pressure will ride the coast, and there will be a cold front moving into the area. These two features will lead to an increased chance of rain for our area.

Showers will start moving in Sunday morning, and they could continue into the afternoon. Rainfall estimates aren’t looking impressive, but up to a half inch is possible. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected. Clouds and rain cooled air will keep highs below the average into the upper 50s.

Next week, we’ll be behind a cold front. So, much of the week brings cold mornings (30s) and cool afternoons (50s & 60s). Most of the week also looks dry, but we’re monitoring the potential for showers & storms next Friday - Sunday. Some storms could be strong - severe, so stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

