AWYSE all star game

Kids hitting a dance called "The Griddy" after a touchdown.
Kids hitting a dance called "The Griddy" after a touchdown.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Area Wide Youth Sports Elite celebrated the end of their 6th annual season with their first ever all-star game.

At East Central Community College.... kids from different teams around the league got together and battled it out in a best versus best game.

The teams were split up into 3 different age groups and focused on keeping the fun in sports, even giving out an award for best touchdown dance.

“These are some of the teams that have played in the league during the regular season. The kids were selected from each side and we have a north and an All Star to give the kids the opportunity to be able to play such a great event. A lot of times kids may not even get a chance to play an All Star game or whatever. They, you know, adventure down the road in their career. So, we want to make things happen for the kids. It’s all about the kids.” said CEO and founder of AWYSE Greg Fulton.

The North All-Stars took home the wins in all three games.

The entry fee was $7, and all the money earned at the all-star games supports the kids and the AWYSE league.

