ESPN: Southern Miss football fires three assistant coaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss football program has reportedly fired three assistant coaches, including the defensive coordinator, ESPN says.

This comes a day after USM Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain released a statement backing head coach Will Hall and stating that changes to the program are “needed and expected.” The Golden Eagles ended the season in defeat at the hands of Troy and with a 3-9 record a year after winning the LendingTree Bowl.

According to ESPN, defensive coordinator Dan O’Brien, defensive line coach Brandon Lacy, and tight ends coach Cayden Cochran have all been let go less than 24 hours after McClain’s statement.

O’Brien, who was the safeties coach prior to the start of the 2023 season, was promoted and served just one year as the DC of USM before his firing. Brandon Lacy has been a member of the backroom defensive staff since 2021.

The USM defense was the number twelve-ranked defense in the Sun Belt in total defense, last in scoring defense; allowing 35.75 points a game (125th nationally, according to the NCAA), second to last in rushing defense with 178.75 yards allowed on the ground each game, and 12th in the conference in pass defense efficiency this season.

Cochran was a member of the Golden Eagles’ staff for three seasons before reportedly being fired Sunday morning.

