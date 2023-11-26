Get ready for cold mornings & cool afternoons

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

You’re going to need some warm clothing as we start this week. A cold front crossed our area Sunday morning, and colder air is filtering into our area on a N/NW wind. So, Monday morning will start with upper 30s. Expect mid 30s by Tuesday morning and upper 20s by Wednesday morning. It’s important to protect any sensitive plans you may still have outside; use a safe heating method; give pets a warm place to sleep; and let faucets drip Monday night &Tuesday night.

Once you get past the cold mornings, the afternoons won’t be terribly...but they will be unseasonably cool. Typically, our highs should be in the mid 60s this time of year. Yet, highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s on Monday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s by Tuesday. A southerly wind will return by Midweek, so 60s will return by Wednesday afternoon (although the morning will be sub-freezing).

The return of a southerly wind will take place ahead of our next storm system. It looks like a cold front will move into the region by Thursday, and the atmosphere will become warm (60s & 70s), moist, and breezy ahead of it. We’re monitoring the potential for possible severe storms, but for now...just count on rain returning to the area Thursday evening into Friday. A boundary could linger, and this would lead to unsettled weather lingering into our weekend. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane season ends this week on November 30th. Thankfully, all is quiet in the tropics for now. However, this season has been far from quiet as a whole. It has actually been rather active with a total of 19 named system, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. Let’s hope we can part ways with this season without any further action.

