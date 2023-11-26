Landrum’s Homestead celebrates 40th ‘Christmas At The Village’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead celebrated 40th ‘Christmas At The Village.’

The village, which began as a furniture store in 1984, now sits on 30 acres, with 86 buildings and displays.

“People from everywhere drive and spend their day with us,” Co-owner Susan Landrum said.

This year’s event included live music, Civil War re-enactments and a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

“It’s a good, clean, wholesome environment and promoting history and stepping back in time when life was simple,” said Landrum.

Dozens of vendors brought handmade crafts and products.

Sande Saul owns ItsSaulMud, based in State Line.

Saul said it’s been the variety of entertainment that’s kept her coming back for seven years.

“I just love the fact that families come, children come and there’s a live show,” said Saul. “There’s just a lot for everyone, you know.”

For the past 26 years, Richard Mann has brought his family’s famous kettle corn to the event.

Mann said he loves introducing people to the classic treat.

“Just seeing the reaction on people’s face when they taste it, like, especially if they’ve never had it before,” Mann said. “It’s like, ‘Oh this is awesome.’

“Then, every year, you go back to the same places, and they couldn’t wait to get it.”

In the end, it’s all about keeping the tradition and ensuring Landrum’s remains a staple in the community.

“I want to make sure that what we do down here reflects positively for what we do and maybe give a little knowledge to people who aren’t knowledgeable in that fact,” Laurel resident Bill Langley said.

The event resumes at noon Sunday.

Admission is $12 for adults. Children under 3 are free.

