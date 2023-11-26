Shooting in Meridian Saturday Night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A party in the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road took a negative turn Saturday night when gunshots rang out.

Just after midnight, Meridian Police Department and Lauderdale County Deputies responded to a call of gunfire being reported at the address.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office confirms that the party was very large and at least one individual was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Meridian Police Department is handling this investigation.

This is a developing story.

News 11 will keep you informed with the latest updates.

