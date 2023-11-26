MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Small business Saturday allows small business owners to get some shine.

Originally founded by American Express in 2010 small business Saturday gives shoppers an opportunity to support the little guy.

News 11 spoke to small business owners around Meridian about what makes the day so important.

Jamard Wright owner of Wright way photography, encourages small businesses and small communities to come together and support each other.

He says one thing they can do is put the smiles together in one picture to remind them that they made it.

