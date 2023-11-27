Alabama State Capitol’s 2023 Christmas tree to arrive Monday

The 2021 Alabama state Christmas tree being placed at the steps of the Capitol on Nov. 29, 2021.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas officially arrives in Alabama on Monday!

The 2023 Alabama State Christmas Tree, an Eastern Red Cedar, is set to arrive on the capitol steps around 2 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree aims to claim the title of the largest standing State Christmas Tree at a staggering four stories, or 40 feet, tall!

The tree will decorated throughout the week, and on Dec. 1, Ivey will hold the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony .

More details on the tree and where it came from will be released soon.

