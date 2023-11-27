City of Meridian Arrest Report November 27, 2023
Arrests
|Name
|Year of birth
|Charge
|Jacob B. Chancelor
|1998
|Domestic violence
|Janice R. Broadhead
|1991
|Shoplifting x2
|Anthony D. Bridges
|1994
|Simple assault
|Ricky D. Hersey
|1982
|Domestic violence
|Joseph R. Parker
|1988
|DUI
|Carrio C. McNeil
|1989
|Disorderly conduct, public drunk, resisting arrest
|LaShawn T. Lofton, Jr.
|2000
|Disorderly conduct
|Charles L. Brown
|1989
|Public drunk
|Rickie L. Horne, Jr.
|1980
|DUI
|Michael A. Coleman, Jr.
|1997
|Public drunk
|LaShawn T. Lofton, Jr.
|2000
|Domestic violence, escape of prisoners
|Daniel P. Ricks
|1980
|Domestic violence
|Quadriques Payne
|1988
|Shooting in the city
|Michael T. Spears
|1996
|Simple assault
|Brittany L. Britain
|1987
|Resisting arrest
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:59 PM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash and merchandise was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:56 PM on November 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:38 AM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:28 AM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:41 PM on November 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 13th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 5:13 PM on November 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:01 AM on November 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:39 AM on November 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
