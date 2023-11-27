City of Meridian Arrest Report November 27, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

Name Year of birth Charge Jacob B. Chancelor 1998 Domestic violence Janice R. Broadhead 1991 Shoplifting x2 Anthony D. Bridges 1994 Simple assault Ricky D. Hersey 1982 Domestic violence Joseph R. Parker 1988 DUI Carrio C. McNeil 1989 Disorderly conduct, public drunk, resisting arrest LaShawn T. Lofton, Jr. 2000 Disorderly conduct Charles L. Brown 1989 Public drunk Rickie L. Horne, Jr. 1980 DUI Michael A. Coleman, Jr. 1997 Public drunk LaShawn T. Lofton, Jr. 2000 Domestic violence, escape of prisoners Daniel P. Ricks 1980 Domestic violence Quadriques Payne 1988 Shooting in the city Michael T. Spears 1996 Simple assault Brittany L. Britain 1987 Resisting arrest

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 9:59 PM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash and merchandise was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:56 PM on November 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:38 AM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:28 AM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:41 PM on November 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 13th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 5:13 PM on November 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:01 AM on November 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:39 AM on November 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

