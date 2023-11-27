City of Meridian Arrest Report November 27, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameYear of birthCharge
Jacob B. Chancelor1998Domestic violence
Janice R. Broadhead1991Shoplifting x2
Anthony D. Bridges1994Simple assault
Ricky D. Hersey1982Domestic violence
Joseph R. Parker1988DUI
Carrio C. McNeil1989Disorderly conduct, public drunk, resisting arrest
LaShawn T. Lofton, Jr.2000Disorderly conduct
Charles L. Brown1989Public drunk
Rickie L. Horne, Jr.1980DUI
Michael A. Coleman, Jr.1997Public drunk
LaShawn T. Lofton, Jr.2000Domestic violence, escape of prisoners
Daniel P. Ricks1980Domestic violence
Quadriques Payne1988Shooting in the city
Michael T. Spears1996Simple assault
Brittany L. Britain1987Resisting arrest

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 9:59 PM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and cash and merchandise was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:56 PM on November 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was threatened with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:38 AM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:28 AM on November 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 55th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:41 PM on November 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 13th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 5:13 PM on November 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:01 AM on November 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:39 AM on November 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road. Two individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

