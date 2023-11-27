Holiday Express Train stops in Meridian

By Nick Ogelle
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Now that we’re past Thanksgiving Christmas time is here, and nothing screams Christmas like the holiday express train.

Union Station in Downtown Meridian was one of the lucky locations that Santa and his elves decided to stop at this year.

The six-car train was filled from wall to wall with festive ornaments and holiday spirit that everyone could enjoy.

At 3:30pm SPOT collaborated with the holiday train to make the experience available for the sensory sensitive and special needs families as well

The train stuck around from 4 to 8pm and after families finished their trip through the train, they were able to line up for an opportunity to meet Santa.

The Holiday Express Train will move on to Vicksburg for its next stop.

