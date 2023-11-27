Hope Village for Children launches its ‘Home Sweet Home’ Christmas Campaign

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local non-profit is working to make Christmas brighter for children in the foster care system.

Hope Village for Children launches its ‘Home Sweet Home’ Christmas campaign.

The Christmas campaign is where community members are asked to purchase gifts for children at Hope Village.

Hope Village is an emergency shelter for children ages birth to 18.

Kathy Parrish, the Community Outreach Coordinator at Hope Village, encourages the public to participate to help spread some holiday cheer.

“Giving to Hope Village at Christmas is a great thing to do. It’s always better to give than to receive. Hope Village does become a home sweet home to the foster care children that we take care of, and there are many ways that people can give. They can give through our Home Sweet Home campaign. We have an Amazon wish list page and there are a lot of items on there that all the children will be able to use. We’re trying to build up our Recreation Center. We have lots of great items and we also have some outdoor play equipment that we would love to get for all of the children to enjoy at Christmas,” said Parrish.

The public can purchase items from Hope Village’s Amazon wish list. You can also buy gift cards and drop them off at Hope Village’s Admission Office.

The deadline to purchase items for the ‘Home Sweet Home’ campaign is December 15.

