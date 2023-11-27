Lazy Acres real Christmas Tree sales

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Nov. 26, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re looking to put a real tree in your home this Christmas, Lazy Acres has just what you need.

Today was the last day you could get your real Christmas tree from the lazy acres farm.

Despite the recent severe statewide drought here in Mississippi, lazy acres have done what they can to still supply trees to the public.

News 11 spoke with the owner of lazy acres, Michael May, who spoke about the benefits of getting a real tree for Christmas.

“We are surviving. We’re going to continue to work on the trees that we’ve got. Well, the great thing about buying a real tree from a Christmas Tree farm, number one, is the experience your family gets to come out. You get to spend a day in the country and enjoy togetherness, cutting down that tree and taking it home and putting it up. But the best part is Christmas trees, real Christmas trees or renewable, recyclable. Source. Once that artificial tree goes to a landfill, it sits there for thousands of years.” said May.

Lazy Acres may be done selling trees, but they are still open for lazy acres and lights.

Their Christmas light show will be open Thursday through Sunday nights from 6 to 10 pm.

And starting December 14th the light show will run every night, except for Christmas Eve, up until December 30th.

