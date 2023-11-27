Life on the Line: Heather Luebbers

By Anna Williams
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Deputy Heather Luebbers puts her life on the line each week in law enforcement.

Luebbers is currently a Lauderdale County School District Deputy and School Resource Officer with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Her hobbies include being a CIT Coordinator and taser instructor.

Thank you for your service Deputy Luebbers.

Life on the Line is sponsored by Total Pain Care and airs on News 11 on Sundays and Good Morning Meridian on Mondays.

