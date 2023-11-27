Meridian Police ask for help identifying an armed robbery suspect

Detective Chanetta Stevens said a Black male entered a business in the 1900 block of Highway 19...
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a Black male entered a business in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North and took cash and other items.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is looking for help from the public to identify a suspect in an armed robbery. It happened about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said a Black male entered a business in the 1900 block of Highway 19 North and took cash and other items, then ran away.

If you have an information that could help, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 or the Meridian Police Department at 769-291-6677 or 769-298-5111.

