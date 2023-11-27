Merry week of activities starts with downtown Meridian tree lighting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a week of merry in Meridian. The lighting ceremony for Meridian’s 34-foot animated Christmas Tree starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday on City Hall lawn.

The Downtown Meridian Sip & Shop, during which businesses offer discounts and after-hours shopping, is Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Purchase of a $20 ticket includes a wine glass for tasting and 20% off at downtown shops.

The Meridian Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. The theme is “Candy Cane Christmas.”

