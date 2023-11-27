Mississippi State hires Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby as new head football coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has reached a deal with the Mississippi State Bulldogs to become their next head football coach, the school announced Sunday.

The hire was first reported by ESPN, their sources say he agreed to a 5-year deal with the school.

Mississippi State’s athletic director, Zac Selmon, said in a statement, “the future of our football program is incredibly bright with the addition of Jeff Lebby at the helm. I am confident that Jeff is the perfect leader for the next exciting chapter of Mississippi State football. He will bring an exciting brand of football, elite student-athlete development, and a winning culture to Starkville, all while doing so with high integrity.”

Lebby’s offense lead the Big 12 in multiple categories this season. Oklahoma averages 40.8 points per game, and 314.7 passing yards per game, both of which lead the conference, and are top-six nationally.

“Being the head coach at Mississippi State is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Lebby said. “My family and I are fired up to engrain ourselves in this community, build relationships with our players, and hit the recruiting trail. This is a special place with special people and a football program with a storied tradition.”

Lebby is no stranger to the Magnolia State. He served as Ole Miss’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2020-21. He was also the quarterbacks coach at UCF before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Lebby will arrive in Starkville Sunday night and will be introduced as head coach Monday night at 7:30 p.m. outside the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.