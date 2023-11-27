Overnight lows are near to below freezing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We started the morning off very cold as temperatures already felt like they were below freezing. Plenty of sunshine will be over the area, but not much warmth expected for highs as we are in the mid to low 50s by the afternoon. Winds are breezy out the of the north-northwest up to 10mph.

Overnight lows will remain near to below freezing in the upper 20s to low 30s over the next few days. Heat is needed on your morning drives and be sure to protect your hands, feet, and ears from the cold air.

Skies are mostly sunny to start the week also, but the return of rain showers are possible late Thursday into Friday. Stay warm and safe! Have a marvelous Monday.

