Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, police say

The postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint, but surveillance footage told a different story, police said.
By WTVG Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, WTVG reports.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims on Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call because of the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his U.S. Postal Service van, looking around and then throwing a set of federal postal service keys into a yard, according to investigators.

Police say their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms to a law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting occurred on the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road.
Shooting in Meridian Saturday night
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby watches his team warm up before an NCAA college...
Mississippi State hires Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby as next head football coach
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Expect well below average temps to start the week
Get ready for cold mornings & cool afternoons

Latest News

Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
FILE - Macaulay Culkin arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the...
Macaulay Culkin to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Tesla CEO and Israel's prime minister visited the homes of some victims on Monday. (Source:...
Elon Musk tours an attack site in Israel with Netanyahu
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow