Thanksgiving Day wrecks claim two lives in west Alabama

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports two fatal crashes happened in west Alabama Nov. 23.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A two-vehicle wreck around 8:15 p.m., on Hwy. 11 two miles east of Boligee, claimed the life of Debbie A. Taylor, 55, of Eutaw, Ala. ALEA said Taylor’s Camry was struck by a RAV4 driven by Trenton J. Hughes, 26, of Livingston, Ala.

Hughes and a 1-year-old passenger in the RAV4 were injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Cindy L. Taylor, 60, of Eutaw, a passenger in the Camry, was injured and transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

Another wreck in Marengo County earlier Thursday killed Colten B. Moore, 19, of Demopolis, Ala. The single-car crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on County Road 21, 8 miles south of Demopolis.

ALEA said Moore’s Silverado truck left the road, hit a fence and then an embankment. Moore was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate both wrecks.

