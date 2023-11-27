Two face charges in Kemper Co. over alleged contraband

Two more arrests have been made relating to alleged contraband in the Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Two more arrests have been made relating to alleged contraband in the Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Shaniha Elaine Lindsey brought marijuana and rolling paper to inmate, Xavious Shaquille Johnson, Saturday during visitation. He said it was found taped to Johnson’s leg when he was searched afterward.

Moore said the package contained 52.5 grams of marijuana, two packs of rolling paper and paper folded into squares with some type of residue on them.

Both Johnson and Lindsey are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and possession with intent to distribute. Total bond was set at $90,000.

