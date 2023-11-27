Union Police make more arrests, seize guns, drugs in ongoing investigation

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union Police have made additional arrests in a year-long investigation announced earlier this month. The arrests came after a series of search warrants were served in Union.

In a Facebook post, the Department said 43-year-old Sarah Evans, of Union, is charged with felony child endangerment and possession of crystal methamphetamine, while Donald Cleveland, 59, also of Union, faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Union Police said other arrests followed, when a K-9 unit discovered crystal methamphetamine, liquid methamphetamine, paraphernalia, electronic devices and 13 firearms at a location on Gibson Road. UPD said Stephen McCune, 51, and 22-year-old Hunter Brown, both of Union, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Union Police thanked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol for their invaluable assistance.

The City of Union encourages people who know anything about criminal or suspicious activity to report it to 601- 774-9211 or connect with the Police Department through Facebook.

