Woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip

Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he...
Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he proposed to her on Nov. 12, 2023. Bures asked Camenzind to marry him during a photo shoot to commemorate the moment. (Brenton Lammers/Lammers Media via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska woman bagged a marriage proposal earlier this month along with a big buck during a recent deer hunting trip.

Samantha Camenzind’s boyfriend not only gave her the first shot at the deer they had spotted on a trail camera south of Lincoln, but then surprised her by popping the question in the middle of a photo shoot with the prized trophy — a giant buck with 11 tines on one side of its antlers and nine on the other.

“Everybody has been saying they would marry him, too, if he let them shoot this big of a deer,” Camenzind, 28, who lives in Omaha, told the Omaha World-Herald.

In three years of dating one of the things the couple bonded over is their shared love of hunting. They process and eat the meat of what they kill.

Cole Bures said he didn’t have any problem letting Camenzind take the first shot at the buck

“I was just as excited as she was when she got it,” the 32-year-old from Filley, Nebraska said.

Then Bures told Camenzind that he wanted a professional photographer to take some pictures to commemorate the big moment. Partway through the pictures, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, allowing the photographer to capture exactly when she said yes.

Bures said he got the idea after a friend made a similar proposal during a hunting trip to Alaska.

Their friends were amazed when they saw the photos.

“I don’t know if they were more shocked we got engaged or the size of the deer,” Camenzind said.

The two are aiming at a possible wedding date next fall, but she said it definitely won’t be during hunting season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting occurred on the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road.
Shooting in Meridian Saturday Night
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Terrell Adam Melillo, the suspect in a deadly overnight shooting in Lauderdale County, also...
Suspect in LCSD custody after overnight shooting
Hilarious footage of the fleeing Roomba went viral, with a TikTok video gaining more than 27...
‘FREEDOM!’: Runaway Roomba escapes out front door
Auburn vs Alabama Iron Bowl
Gameday Preview: Iron Bowl 2023

Latest News

Sign at Lazy Acres detailing the hours of operation for Christmas tree sales.
Lazy Acres real Christmas Tree sales
Lazy Acres Tree sale hours sign
Holiday Express Train stops in Meridian
Get ready for cold mornings & cool afternoons
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 11/26/23
Three Palestinian college students, Tahseen Ali Ahmad (left), Kinnan Abdalhamid (middle), and...
3 men of Palestinian descent attending holiday gathering shot, injured near University of Vermont