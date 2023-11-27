WTOK’s 34th Annual Toython is this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK’s Toython Block Party is Thursday, Nov. 30, outside our studios, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Toy donations for our annual Toython may be brought during that time.

Toython supports local organizations which serve young children in our region and make it possible for them to have toys for Christmas. The United Way will distribute the toys to The Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Care Lodge and Cans for Kids.

Toython will be Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at both Meridian Walmart Supercenters at Bonita and Highway 19 North.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.