WTOK’s 34th Annual Toython is this week

Toython will be Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at both Meridian Walmart Supercenters...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK’s Toython Block Party is Thursday, Nov. 30, outside our studios, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Toy donations for our annual Toython may be brought during that time.

Toython supports local organizations which serve young children in our region and make it possible for them to have toys for Christmas. The United Way will distribute the toys to The Salvation Army, Wesley House, Hope Village, Care Lodge and Cans for Kids.

Toython will be Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at both Meridian Walmart Supercenters at Bonita and Highway 19 North.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting occurred on the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road.
Shooting in Meridian Saturday night
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a Black male entered a business in the 1900 block of Highway...
Meridian Police ask for help identifying an armed robbery suspect
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Two more arrests have been made relating to alleged contraband in the Kemper/Neshoba Regional...
Two face charges in Kemper Co. over alleged contraband
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby watches his team warm up before an NCAA college...
Mississippi State hires Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby as next head football coach

Latest News

Other guests at Disneyland captured video of the incident.
Disneyland guest arrested after streaking in ‘It’s a Small World,’ video shows
The lighting ceremony for Meridian’s 34-foot animated Christmas Tree starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday...
Merry week of activities starts with downtown Meridian tree lighting
Three ways to save this holiday season
Three ways to save this holiday season
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
Mississippi representative sentenced to two years probation in tax fraud case